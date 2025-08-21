City of Lamar Labor Day holiday schedule for refuse pickup

| Aug 21, 2025 | Comments 0

City of Lamar Labor Day Refuse Schedule

  • Monday September 1st 2025, Residential & Commercial refuse collection will remain the same. Please have containers in place the evening before or by 6:00 am.
  • Cardboard pick up for Monday September 1stwill be picked up on Tuesday  September 2nd .
  • The City Of Lamar Landfill will be CLOSED Monday September 1st2025. And will REOPEN September 2nd 2025, from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

 

