City of Lamar Labor Day holiday schedule for refuse pickup
Barbara Crimond | Aug 21, 2025 | Comments 0
- Monday September 1st 2025, Residential & Commercial refuse collection will remain the same. Please have containers in place the evening before or by 6:00 am.
- Cardboard pick up for Monday September 1stwill be picked up on Tuesday September 2nd .
- The City Of Lamar Landfill will be CLOSED Monday September 1st2025. And will REOPEN September 2nd 2025, from 8:30am to 3:30pm.
