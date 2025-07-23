City of Lamar accepting applications for multiple board positions

PUBLIC NOTICE

Applications are currently being accepted by the City of Lamar for appointments to the following

Boards:

 

AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD

(One expired 5-year term5 expiring February 1, 2030)

 

LAMAR TREE BOARD

(One Expired 3-year term expiring on February 1, 2025)
ADUJUSTMENT &amp; APPEALS BOARD
(One expired 5-year term expiring on February 1, 2030)

 

LAMAR UTILITES BOARD

(One expired 5-year term expiring on August 1, 2030)

 

VICTIMS &

WITNESSES ASSISTANCE LAW ENFORCEMENT BOARD (V.A.L.E.)

(Two expired 3-year terms expiring on August 1, 2030)

Forms are available on our website: www.ci.lamar.co.us . Completed forms must be sent to City of
Lamar, City Administrator’s Office, 102 East Parmenter, Lamar CO 81052-3239. Applications will be
accepted until position(s) filled.

