City of Lamar accepting applications for multiple board positions
Barbara Crimond | Jul 23, 2025 | Comments 0
PUBLIC NOTICE
Applications are currently being accepted by the City of Lamar for appointments to the following
Boards:
AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD
(One expired 5-year term5 expiring February 1, 2030)
LAMAR TREE BOARD
(One Expired 3-year term expiring on February 1, 2025)
ADUJUSTMENT & APPEALS BOARD
(One expired 5-year term expiring on February 1, 2030)
LAMAR UTILITES BOARD
(One expired 5-year term expiring on August 1, 2030)
VICTIMS &
WITNESSES ASSISTANCE LAW ENFORCEMENT BOARD (V.A.L.E.)
(Two expired 3-year terms expiring on August 1, 2030)
Forms are available on our website: www.ci.lamar.co.us . Completed forms must be sent to City of
Lamar, City Administrator’s Office, 102 East Parmenter, Lamar CO 81052-3239. Applications will be
accepted until position(s) filled.
