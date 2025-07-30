Applications being accepted for Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill one (1) position for a term that will expire in December of 2028 on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel.
The Colorado Statutes stipulate that directors must be from the tourism industry. Each director serves a three (3) year term and is required to attend monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each month.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main St., Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 12th, 2025.
