Smoky Moon Lounge gets “honked” by Lamar Chamber Honkers
Barbara Crimond | May 10, 2025 | Comments 0
Pictured , left to right: Honkers Shellann Bastian and Cheryl Preisser; owners Don and Debbie Williamson; Honkers Ashley Roseberry and Ashly Melgosa
On April 30, 2025 the Lamar Honkers honked the Smoky Moon Lounge. Owners Don and Debbie Williamson have taken a previous salon and turned it into a place where people can unwind and enjoy themselves while smoking cigars. To gain access to the lounge area, a membership is required, but non-members can also purchase premium cigars or tobacco pipes and accessories in the lobby. The Smoky Moon Lounge is located at 113 W. Beech St. in Lamar. Hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-9 pm and Fridays and Saturdays 1-11 pm.
# # #
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Featured
About the Author: