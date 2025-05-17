Rock Legends and Country Stars to Light Up the Colorado State Fair Stage
Barbara Crimond | May 17, 2025 | Comments 0
Pueblo, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair is cranking up the nostalgia and throwing in country charm with its latest concert announcements for the Southwest Motors Events Center lineup.
The iconic “My Generation Tour” stars longtime crowd-pleasers Lovin’ Spoonful, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, and The Hollies Greatest Hits, starring Terry Sylvester, on Thursday, Aug. 28. Showstopper Russell Dickerson will bring his unique brand of country music on Saturday, August 30. Tickets for both go on sale on Thursday, May 22.
Thursday, August 28, the “My Generation Tour” will take fairgoers on a trip back to the golden age of rock’ n’ roll: the 1960s. Lovin’ Spoonful, America’s answer to the Beatles, is sure to entertain crowds of all ages with their top hits, including “Do You Believe in Magic,” “Summer in the City,” and “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind.”
Sharing the stage with Lovin’ Spoonful, Gary Lewis and the Playboys is a 1960s band with a boy-next-door image and chart-topping favorite, “This Diamond Ring,” which sold over 1 million copies.
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, The Hollies have made nonstop music since the British Invasion. This band will rock to its hits from the late 1960s and early 1970s, including favorites “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother” and “The Air That I Breathe.”
Saturday, August 30, will feature crowd-pleaser Russell Dickerson to the Southwest Motors Events Center. The Tennessee native and singer-songwriter brings an unstoppable energy to country music that energizes fans and keeps them on their feet with five No. 1 singles on the country music charts, including his latest single, “God Gave Me a Girl.” Fellow Tennessean Drew Green and his mix of country, rock and rhythm-and-blues, will open for Dickerson.
Fair tickets, including general admission, concert, and rodeo tickets, can be purchased online at ColoradoStateFair.com, by phone at 1-800-514-3849, and in person at the Colorado State Fair box office. Concert tickets purchased before August 22 include general admission to the fair, offering up to a $15 discount.
This year’s Colorado State Fair is packed with top entertainment, delicious food, and fan-favorite shows and rides. Dickerson and the My Generation Tour join already-announced PRCA Rodeo concerts – Lee Brice, Clay Walker, and Cooper Alan. Flo Rida and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will also bring their entertainment chops to the Southwest Motors Events Center. Los Huracanes del Norte will perform on Fiesta Day, Sunday, Aug. 31, after the Celebración de los Charros.
Advance general admission, carnival, and Megapass tickets are already on sale, but prices increase when the Fair starts on August 22. When purchased before August 22, patrons will save $6 on general admission tickets, $8 on single-day carnival wristbands, and $40 on Megapass tickets. Grow your traditions with the Colorado State Fair from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1.
Go to ColoradoStateFair.com for information and ticket sales.
About the Colorado State Fair: The Colorado State Fair is an annual event held in Pueblo, Colorado, that creates an entertaining, inspiring, and educational inter-generational experience highlighting the preservation, promotion, and exposition of our state’s vibrant and diverse agriculture, industry, and culture.
###
Filed Under: Entertainment • Featured • Recreation • State • Tourism
About the Author: