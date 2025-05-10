Lamar Chamber honks The Glass Onion in Lamar
Barbara Crimond | May 10, 2025 | Comments 0
Pictured, left to right: Honker Ashly Melgosa, shop manager Halee Atkinson, employee Aurelio Salas, Owners Chance and Christy Turner, and Honker Shellann Bastian
April 26th the Lamar Chamber Honkers honked The Glass Onion, a smoke shop located at 306 S 5th St Lamar, CO 81052, phone number 719-691-2180, owned by Chance and Christy Turner. The Glass Onion offers various products such as; vapes, water pipes, glass accessories, papers, ejuice, detox, mushroom products, clothing, incense and much more. The shop is open Monday-Friday 8am-9pm, Saturdays 11am-9pm, and Sundays 2pm-7pm.
