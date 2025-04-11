Zonta Club of Prowers County honors Zonta students from area high schools, LCC
Barbara Crimond | Apr 11, 2025 | Comments 0
The Zonta Club of Prowers County recently held the District 12 Area 4 meeting on April 5th, 2025 at Tavern 1301 in Lamar. At the meeting, they honored Golden Z Club members. The club chartered the first Golden Z Club at Lamar Community College. Club member Tammy Benabides was instrumental in making this possible. Benabides also worked with Lamar High School to start the Z Club there and continues to mentor the students. The high school students were honored recently at Zonta’s April 8th meeting.
Golden Z members – left to right: Jannet Martinez-Chavira (LCC faculty advisor) with students Mylenna Miguel, Aliya Macias (Treasurer), Koraima Gomez (Vice-President). Standing in back are Zonta members Tammy Benabides (Chair) and Connie Jacobsen (President). Photo courtesy of June Wolfe
Local high school Zonta Girls (from left to right): Abigail Barr (McClave High School), Karlee Kravig (Wiley High School), Josephina Kissell (Holly High School), Reece Widener-Block (Granada High School). To the right of students are Susan Sutphin (Chair) and Connie Jacobsen (Zonta President). Not present for photo are Brooklyn Robbins (Lamar High School) and Alessandra Paez (Eads High School). Photo courtesy of June Wolfe
