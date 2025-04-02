Trump DOJ seeks 20-year sentence for Colorado man accused of Tesla arson
Barbara Crimond | Apr 02, 2025 | Comments 0
Federal prosecutors have indicted a 24-year-old Fort Collins man on firearms and arson charges in connection with a March 7 incident at a Tesla dealership in Loveland.
Cooper Jo Frederick, who was previously arrested by Loveland police and charged with multiple felonies under Colorado state law, was taken into custody in Texas after a federal investigation, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a video posted to social media Monday evening.
Frederick is accused of igniting an unspecified “incendiary device” near the Loveland Tesla building, which started a small fire “between two vehicles” that was extinguished by a responding officer, according to the Loveland Police Department’s account of the incident.
In the federal indictment, filed on March 27 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver, Frederick was charged with one count of possessing a “destructive device” and one count of attempting to “damage and destroy, by means of fire and explosive materials, vehicles used in interstate or foreign commerce.”
Bondi called the incident part of “a wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties.” Elon Musk, the electric car company’s CEO and the world’s richest person, has been the target of nationwide protests for his extraordinary involvement in President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and the early actions taken by his administration, including the so-called Department of Government Efficiency and its spree of mass firings and attempted agency shutdowns.
The March 7 fire at the Loveland Tesla location followed at least three other instances of attempted arson or vandalism at the same property this year, according to police. Dozens of similar incidents have been reported across the country and even in other countries around the world. Trump’s Department of Justice last week launched a task force to investigate the incidents.
Frederick’s indictment indicates that federal prosecutors will move to keep him in pretrial detention and seek a prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted.
“All of these cases are a serious threat to public safety,” Bondi said. “Therefore, there will be no negotiation.”
# # #
Article written by Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline
Filed Under: Featured • Law Enforcement
About the Author: