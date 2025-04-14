Tri-State 9-11 Committee sees final rendering of newest statue for memorial before it is cast in bronze
Barbara Crimond | Apr 14, 2025 | Comments 0
Doug Harbour, left, with artist Scott Stearman and the clay rendition of Will Jimenez before the final bronze is finished (both photos courtesy of Claudia Gill)
Renowned artist Scott Stearman visited Lamar on April 7, 2025, attending the Tri-State 9-11 Committee meeting at the Community Building. He stopped through Lamar so the committee could see their latest commission in person – a statue of Will Jimenez in clay, before taking it to the Longmont Foundry to have it poured in bronze. Jimenez was one of the last survivors to be found in the wreckage following the World Trade Center terrorist attack of 9/11/2001. Jimenez has also visited Lamar and spoken to local students and the community about his story of survival. The sculpture, the final piece for the 9-11 Memorial north of Lamar, is tentatively scheduled to be unveiled on September 13, 2025 at the Memorial.
By: Barbara Crimond
About the Author: