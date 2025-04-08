The Prowers Journal welcomes The Wilson Realty Team as a new advertiser
Barbara Crimond | Apr 08, 2025 | Comments 0
The Prowers Journal wants to thank Wilson Realty for becoming a new advertiser in our weekly paper. We value our continued sponsorship ads as they enable us to continue to be able to offer a free paper to the community. The Wilson Realty Team is led by Sharon Wilson, broker. She has been in the real estate business since 1995 and as a Lamar native, knows the people and the area well. She is joined in the business by her husband Lance, Brock Reedy, Blake Wilson and Sarah Wilson. They are located at 204 S. 2nd Street in Lamar. Their phone number is 719-688-2925. We encourage our readers to support them, as well as all our advertisers. Thank you, Wilson Realty!
