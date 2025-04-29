Steve McEndree – May 22, 1957 – April 26, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 29, 2025 | Comments 0
Steve McEndree was born on May 22, 1957, in Lamar, Colorado to Howard Clyde and Barbara Joann (Ballou) McEndree. Steve passed away on April 26, 2025, at the family ranch near Springfield, Colorado; he was 67 years old.
Funeral Services will be held at Baca County Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, Springfield, Colorado on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Steve McEndree Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Community State Bank, 1030 Main Street, Springfield, Colorado.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit our website at maltbiefuneralservices.com.
Maltbie Funeral Services, LLC is entrusted with the arrangements.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: