Sondra J. Eberhardt – July 7, 1947 – April 9, 2025
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Sondra Eberhardt will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Darren Stroh of the Lamar First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Per Sondra’s request there will be no visitation.
Sondra was born on July 07, 1947 at Lamar, Colorado to Clarence and Bonnie (Hoffman) Earl and passed away on April 09, 2025 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 77.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Don Eberhardt, her parents, grandson Tanner Eberhardt, great-grandson Wylee Eberhardt and nephew Kip Earl.
Sondra is survived by her sons Troy (Lynn) Eberhardt of Lamar, CO and Todd (Stephanie) Eberhardt of Mead, CO, grandchildren Tyler (Kirsten), Alexis (Harlan), Summer (Trevor) and Colton (Sarah) and great-grandchildren Eliana Simmons, Micah Eberhardt and Warren Eberhardt. She is also survived by her brother Jim (Linda) Earl, one nephew and one niece as well as numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock family.
