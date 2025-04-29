Share the Spirit Foundation awarded $5,000 from Golden Plains Insurance – you can help increase it to $10,000 by voting!
Barbara Crimond | Apr 29, 2025 | Comments 0
Share the Spirit Foundation Awarded $5,000 from Golden Plains Insurance through Liberty Mutual Insurance® and Safeco Insurance® 2025 Make More Happen™ Awards
Supporters Can Help Double the Donation to $10,000 by Voting for their Agent Giving Story
Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have awarded Golden Plains Insurance a 2025 Make More Happen Award for its partnership with Share the Spirit Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to uplifting underserved children through essential resources including new shoes and socks. The award includes an initial donation of $5,000 for Share the Spirit Foundation, which can be doubled to $10,000 by having community supporters vote online.
Starting May 5, the Golden Plains Insurance and Share the Spirit Foundation community story will be featured on the official Make More Happen microsite at https://www.agentgiving.com/golden-plains-insurance-agency, where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be increased to $10,000.
The funds would be used towards Share the Spirit Foundation’s “Shoes for Kids” event this fall which will provide shoes to more than 300 children from 14 Lamar-area schools.
“Helping to make our community a better place has always been important to our team and Share the Spirit Foundation has given us a way to make a real difference,” said Emily Palmer, an independent agent for Golden Plains Insurance. “We are grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for providing much-needed funds to continue their impactful work and thrilled at the opportunity to double the donation just by calling on the community to show their support.”
Golden Plains Insurance has been a dedicated partner of Share the Spirit Foundation, volunteering time, donating supplies, and rallying community support around seasonal giving programs and local outreach events like the annual “Shoes for Kids” event. Agents help load the truck, stock shoes and set up a room to mimic a shoe store with stacks of shoes and rows of chairs, providing a personalized shopping experience for the kids. The Golden Plains Insurance team is proud to support Share the Spirit Foundation to help raise a child’s spirit and confidence by giving their growing bodies the support they need to face everyday life.
“Recognizing independent agents’ dedication to their communities and nonprofit partners is what the Make More Happen Awards are all about,” said Paul Ayala, Safeco Insurance Personal Lines Territory Manager. “Golden Plains Insurance is an outstanding example of how agencies can make a real difference, and we hope sharing their story inspires others to give back as well.”
Throughout 2025, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 36 independent agencies nationwide for a Make More Happen Award, donating up to $360,000 to nonprofits they support. Agencies become eligible for the award by submitting applications showcasing their commitment to a specific cause.
# # #
