SECOM Appoints Scott Monarco as New CEO
Scott Monarco, new CEO of SECOM
The Board of Directors of SECOM is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Monarco as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). SECOM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southeast Colorado Power Association (SECPA), operates a state-of-the-art fiber optic communications network that serves the southern Colorado region, providing advanced technology to enhance the lives of its residents.
Headquartered in La Junta, SECOM employs 60 people and currently serves over 8,000 customers. Scott Monarco’s appointment signals the company’s continued commitment to innovation and service excellence in an ever-evolving industry.
Truman Wright, Board President, expressed, “On behalf of the entire Board, we look forward to working with Scott as we navigate the changes in the telecommunications landscape. His leadership and expertise will be invaluable to SECOM’s ongoing success.”
Scott Monarco, who has been with SECOM for 17 years, previously served as the company’s Chief Operations Officer (COO), overseeing engineering, outside plant operations, and sales & marketing. As CEO, Scott will expand his role, assuming responsibility for Business Development and Technology in addition to Operations.
“I’m sincerely appreciative of such a tremendous opportunity,” said Scott Monarco. “I am excited to continue to serve SECOM’s customers and contribute to the company’s growth and success.”
Before joining SECOM, Scott was the owner of Ringo’s Shop & Save for 22 years. He has also been actively involved in his community, serving on the board of directors for Inspiration Field and the La Junta Utility Board for 8 years. Scott has been instrumental in organizing the annual SECPA/SECOM Charity Golf Tournament for the past 17 years.
About SECOM
SECOM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southeast Colorado Power Association, providing fiber optic broadband services to the residents and businesses of southern Colorado. Headquartered in La Junta, SECOM is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art communications solutions that enhance the lives of its customers.
