Roy Milton Brainard – May 21, 1941 – April 6, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 08, 2025 | Comments 0
Roy Milton Brainard of Pierceville, Kansas passed away on April 6, 2025 at the Holly Nursing Care Center at the age of 83. He was born on May 21, 1941 in Newton, Kansas to Roy M. and Lena (Nickel) Brainard.
Roy was united in marriage to Norma Cronin on April 19, 1975. He worked as a service technician for Black Hills Energy for 19 years before retiring. Roy had a passion and talent for woodworking, and found enjoyment in going to auctions and playing cards. He was a member of the Pierceville Federated Church.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Brainard of Pierceville, Kansas; daughter, Monica (Bruce) Koehn of Garden City, Kansas; sons, Steven Brainard of Missouri, Lorrin Brainard of Kechi, Kansas, and Richard Brainard of Dodge City, Kansas; two grandchildren, Madison (Jakob) Neeb and Braeden Koehn; sisters, Susie Ashcraft and Beverly Willems; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lena Brainard; son, Wayne Brainard; sister, Ellen Sneider; and brother, Bob Brainard.
Per Roy’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: