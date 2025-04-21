Robert Olyn Woods – April 28, 1932 – April 12, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 21, 2025 | Comments 0
Robert Olyn Woods, 92, of Eads Colorado, passed away in the late hours of April 12, 2025, after a brief illness.
Robert (Bob) was born April 28, 1932, in Englewood, Colorado to Olyn Edgar Woods and Mary Akers Farley Woods. He was the oldest of three children and graduated from Englewood High School in Englewood, Colorado in 1950. In June of 1951, Bob enlisted in the US Navy where he served until he received an honorable discharge in May of 1955. Although he was recommended for reenlistment, Bob decided to return to civilian life to pursue his chosen career interest.
On July 10, 1954, Bob married the love of his life, Anita “Renee” Bebout at the First Christian Church in Englewood, Colorado. He always said he married his best friend forever and what a loving and enduring bond they shared! After they were married, they moved to Long Beach, California where Bob was stationed in the US Navy, and while living there they welcomed their daughter, Sheri Renee, into the family. Once Bob was discharged from the Navy, they moved to Greeley, Colorado so Bob could attend college. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in June of 1959 from Colorado State College and thus began his long career as an educator. Another wonderful event happened while living in Greeley as they welcomed their daughter, Leanna Dawn, into their growing family.
Bob’s first teaching job was in Lone Star, Colorado where they lived from the fall of 1959 to the spring of 1962. “Mr. Woods” began teaching in Eads in the fall of 1962 and shortly after moving their little family to Eads, they welcomed their daughter, Marci Janine, into the world. Even though they had planned to eventually move back to the city, they loved it here in Eads and decided it was a great place to raise their daughters and live out the rest of their lives. Through the years he worked for the Eads school district, he taught several classes (mostly science), coached wrestling, went back to school for his master’s degree (which he received in August of 1964) and eventually became an administrator. He was known for his interesting ties and his fancy shirts that had his initials, ROW, on them. His students and athletes tried for years to guess what that middle initial stood for without much luck. Even when Mr. Woods “officially” retired from teaching, he couldn’t give it up, so he worked part time as an educator for several more years. During many summers you could often find Bob running equipment and working in the fields for area farmers.
When the girls were growing up, the family loved to escape to the cabin they had in Fairplay, Colorado. They enjoyed fishing, exploring old mountain cemeteries and ghost towns, and just spending time enjoying the beautiful Rocky Mountains together. The family also took many trips to visit various relatives because staying in touch with aunts, uncles, & cousins was very important to Bob & Renee. After Bob quit teaching entirely, he and Renee did some traveling and enjoyed their retirement together. They took many trips through the years with friends and family, including visiting Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Branson, Key West, and a Central American cruise through the Panama Canal.
He always enjoyed his grandchildren and made each one of them feel special in their own way. He was an ardent supporter of each of them in their various activities and interests. They all felt his unconditional love and support and they knew that he would always be in their corner cheering them on. They would turn to him for advice and knew he would give them sound guidance and even the cold, hard truth if need be and for this reason they all had a deep respect for him and valued his advice. Bob also had very special relationships with his great grandchildren and the young great great grandchildren. He loved to play with them and listen to their laughter. He never let the chaos bother him when we had a family gathering and just enjoyed each and every minute with his family!
Renee and Bob really enjoyed being in a bowling league in the 70’s & 80’s and in his younger years he could even be found golfing at the local course. He was always up for a good card game, especially playing cribbage with Renee, or hand and foot canasta with the kids and grandkids, or an evening spent playing Bridge and various other card games with friends. Bob was a member of the Mason’s, a hospital board member, and a driver for Kiowa County ambulance for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed going for coffee with “the guys” at the C-Store, and later the Hometown Gas and Grille. This was his time to catch up on the events of town and visit with friends & acquaintances, old & new alike.
Bob will be extremely missed by those surviving him: Daughters: Sheri (Jim) Lyon of Cordell, OK, Leanna Collins, & Marci (Frank) Miller of Eads, Colorado. Grandchildren: Wendi (Robb) Phipps, Matthew (Mysti) Lyon, Brian (Amy) Miller, Mark (Nichole) Lyon, Rob Miller, 18 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great Great Grandchildren (with another on the way), and one sister in law, Shirley Gilbert ,as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: His loving wife, Renee, his parents, Olyn and Mary Woods, his sister Patricia Louise Somka, brother Gerald Eugene Woods, Granddaughter, Krysta Elam, and son in law Charles Collins.
Services were held Saturday, April 19, at 11 AM, at the First Christian Church in Eads, Colorado. Burial followed in the Eads Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Woods Memorial Fund in care of GN Bank, PO Box 847, Eads, CO 81036. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: