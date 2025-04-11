Richard Lewis Ortiz – March 4, 1953 – April 8, 2025
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Denver resident, formerly of Granada, Colorado, Richard Lewis Ortiz, will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. A rosary service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30AM at the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church.
Visitation for Richard will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Richard was born on March 04, 1953 at Holly, Colorado to Robert Mauso and Ceferina Deloris “Lola” (Vargas) Ortiz and passed away on April 08, 2025 at the Kindred Aurora Hospital with his family by his side at the age of 72. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandsons Prudencio Ortiz and Enzo Medina.
Richard is survived by his spouse Nancy Fitch of Denver, CO, children Jeremy (Crystal) Ortiz of Thornton, CO, Racquel (Adolfo) Medina of Denver, CO, Amanda Ortiz of Las Vegas, NV, grandchildren Emmalena Ortiz, Richard Ortiz, Jasmine Ortiz, Xavier Ortiz and one more onthe way. He is also survived by his siblings Linda Vargas of Denver, CO, Michael Ortiz of Bristol, CO, Barbara (Ruben) DeLaRosa of Granada, CO, Julian Ortiz of Denver, CO, Becky Castro of Lubbock, TX, Robert (Juanita) Ortiz of Sacramento, CA, James (Eva) Ortiz of Lamar, CO, Eugene (Donna) Ortiz of Lawrenceburg, IN, Evelyn (Javiel) Camacho of Uvalde, TX and Catherine Ortiz of Granada, CO, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Ortiz Memorial fund in care of the funeral home office.
