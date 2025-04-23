Prowers County Hospital District candidates for the May 6 election
Barbara Crimond | Apr 23, 2025 | Comments 0
Prowers Medical Center will hold an election on May 6, 2025, to fill three open positions on the Board of Directors. As a special district under Colorado law, the Prowers County Hospital District is governed by a five-member board. This year, three of the four-year positions are up for election. Ballots were mailed April 14th to all active voters in Prowers County. Ballots must be returned to the hospital in two locations: the front lobby of the Finance Building or the lobby of the main facility. Do not drop ballots at the courthouse as the election is exclusively administered through the hospital district. Each candidate has supplied a biography of themselves to help voters make their choices.
“My wife, Francene, and I have been residents of Prowers County for 40 years. We’ve been married for 56 years and raised our two children here. I came to Lamar to work as a therapist for Southeast Mental Health, where I also joined the Board that helped bring High Plains Community health Center to the County. I was High Plans’ first employee and served as CEO for 21 years. By the time I retired, we provided medical, dental, and behavioral health care to over 9,000 people and created more than 100 jobs. Retirement didn’t stick – I’ve spent the past nine years consulting for the University of Colorado Denver on primary care quality improvement. Two years ago, I returned to care delivery by co-founding the Hudson Clinic with Dr. Wayne Hudson. After his passing, we’ve remained open with Dr. John Abbott and therapists Sharon Headrick and JoDell Rogers. I’m active in the community, currently serving on the Lamar Utility Board, Cornerstone Resource Center, LCC President’s Circle and the Arkansas River Power Authority. Past service includes boards like the Colorado Rural Health Center, Caring for Colorado Foundation, and the Southeast Colorado for Drug-Free Communities. With over 50 years in healthcare – as a therapist, CEO, HR director, finance officer, board member, and consultant, I bring deep experience to support and guide the hospital through coming funding challenges. I want to give back to the community that’s give so much to me.” – Jay Brooke
Norman “Norm” Arends is a retired district judge, community leader, and experienced boardmember. He and his wife, Kay, have been married for 55 years and have three children, all Lamar High School graduates. They are proud grandparents to eight grandchildren. Born and raised in an old German settlement, Norm graduated from Bethune High School, attended Lamar Junior College – playing basketball and baseball – then earned an engineering degree from Colorado State University and a law degree from the University of Colorado. Beyond the courtroom, Norm earned an EMT certificate from Pikes Peak Community College and volunteered as an EMT for nine years. Before moving to Lamar in 1986, he serviced 10 years on the Board of St. Joseph Hospital of the Plains in Cheyenne Wells. He became district judge in Lamar in 1986, retiring in 2002. His legal background strengthens his work on the Prowers Medical Center Board of Directors, where he’s served the past three years. He also served as Chairman of the Board for Colorado East Bank (1995-2016), helping fund the construction of the hospital’s new patient wing in 2005. Norm is an active member of Lamar Christian Church, serving on the church board and in the Ramp Ministry. With decades of public service and leadership, Norm is dedicated to ensuring Prowers Medical Center continues to lead in care, access, and excellence for Southeast Colorado.
Joe Spitz is a highly accomplished business leader and community advocate with extensive experience in both the private and public sectors. As the founder of Spitz Cattle Company, he has shown deep commitment to agriculture and sustainable business practices. His leadership extends beyond business, contributing significantly to the community and local boards. Joe has served a total of seven years on the hospital board, three of those as Board Chairman, bringing strategic insight and business acumen to enhance healthcare in the region. He also served four years on the Lamar School Board of Education, working to improve educational outcomes for local families. Joe’s impact includes 12 years as Chairman of the Prowers County Fair Board, where he helped grow the fair into a major community event. He served 10 years on the Lamar community College Foundation – nine as Chairman – supporting education and advancement. His financial leadership includes 17 years as Chairman of the Board at Community State Bank and nine years on the Prowers Economic Prosperity (PEP) board, promoting regional economic growth. Joe and his wife, Carla, have been married for 54 years. They raised three sons and are proud grandparents to 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. They’ve called Lamar home for 46 years, building strong roots in the community. Joe’s leadership is driven by dedication, a passion for service, and a commitment to excellence.
Kelli Gaines is honored to be considered a candidate for the Prowers County Hospital District Board of Directors. She knows the importance of maintaining and improving healthcare access in this region and believes her skills, knowledge, and experiences will bring valuable insights to the Board as it provides stewardship and direction for Prowers Medical Center and its clinic. Kelli aims to work collaboratively with fellow Directors to ensure quality healthcare services for our region. Raised in the Midwest, studying and working on a farm taught her the values of hard work and community. She earned a B.S. in Animal Science and an M.S. in Organizational Leadership from Colorado State University. Known as an action-oriented leader with strong technical skills and a strong work ethic, Kelli has 15 years as a higher education professional. She currently serves the Colorado Community College System as a technical curriculum specialist. Previously, she directed multi-million dollar grant projects at LCC, expanding educational access and success, including creating a comprehensive student advising center. Before higher ed, she spent 15 years directing environmental health services in Southeast Colorado. She is a registered Environmental Heal Specialist and holds credentials in CTE Agriculture, food safety (HACCP), radon, asbestos, and zoonosis. She led the region’s first West Nile detection and supported outreach on rabies and hantavirus. She actively serves on local boards, college committees, and volunteers in animal rescue – always centering collaboration, adaptability, and community.
