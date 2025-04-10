Pace Asher Wallace – September 27, 2008 – April 7, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 10, 2025 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Pace Asher Wallace will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 11, 2025 at the Las Animas High School Gymnasium with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery.
Pace Asher Wallace passed away, April 7, 2025 in La Junta, Colorado at the age of 16. He was born September 27, 2008, in La Junta, Colorado to Dustin and Addie (Crowley) Wallace.
Pace, a sophomore at Las Animas High School, was active in 4-H, FBLA, FFA, and also played baseball for the Trojans during his high school years. He was a talented mechanic, passionate about making anything go fast. He loved riding horses and working cattle with his family. He is known to be a “trader”, always willing to trade anything and adopted his dad and Ol’Dad’s philosophy of “there is nothing better than making a trade and having it work.” Pace brought immeasurable joy, light, and laughter, into the lives of those that had the privilege to spend time with him.
Pace is survived by his parents, Dustin and Addie Wallace; brother and best friend, Kree Wallace; paternal grandfather, Frank Wallace; maternal grandparents, Sherry (Scott) McWilliams and Richard Crowley; great grandmother, Mable Crowley; aunts and uncles, Megan and Wes Eikner, Jackie Oelschager, Ricky and Ashley Elizondo, Jeanie and Chance Miller, Kagan and Callie Randolph and Tucker Crowley; many cousins and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ardith Wallace.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pace’s name in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: