Main Street Shoppe is honked by Lamar Chamber’s Honkers
Barbara Crimond | Apr 10, 2025 | Comments 0
Seated, left to right: TaNisha Graham, Ashley Roseberry, Cheryl Preisser, Ashly Melgosa, and Shellann Bastian. Standing behind counter are James and Kelly Cline, owners
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce Honkers recently honked Main Street Shoppe, located at 106 S. Main Street in Lamar. Products offered are popcorn, ice cream, rolled ice cream, mushroom coffee, tea, and all natural products.
Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm. Phone number is 719-691-2382. Main Street Shoppe is owned by James and Kelly Cline.
