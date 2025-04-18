Leonard Loveland, Sr. – April 17, 1939 – April 17, 2025
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Leonard Loveland, Sr. will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, April 25, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Leonard, Sr. will be held prior to the service on Friday, April 25, 2025 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Leonard, Sr. was born on April 17, 1939 at Coldwater, Kansas to Louis and Helen (Holmen) Loveland and passed away on April 17, 2025 at the age of 86.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Fred Loveland, Freida Pace, Frank Loveland, Donna Turner, Virgil Loveland and Jerry Loveland.
Leonard Sr. is survived by his children Leonard Loveland, Jr. of the family home in Lamar and Rhonda Wooley of Martin, TN and his brothers Erpil Loveland and Steve Loveland as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
