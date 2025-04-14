Larry Miller – June 12, 1957 – April 11, 2025
A graveside memorial celebration of life for longtime Pueblo resident formerly of Lamar, Larry Miller, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, April 28, 2025 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Tom Barton of the Grace Lutheran Church officiating.
Larry was born on June 12, 1957 at Lamar, Colorado to Walter Lee and Viola Marie (Appel) Miller and passed away on April 11, 2025 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 67.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Larry is survived by his spouse Ancil Caddick of the family home in Pueblo, CO, children Larry Dennis Miller, Shannon (Christopher) Lane, Patrick Miller, Heidi Miller and Ryan Miller and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Cathy (John) Turley, Curtis Miller and Pamela Sue Knespel as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Miller Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
