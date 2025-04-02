Larry Huddleston – January 9, 1953 – April 2, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 02, 2025 | Comments 0
Services are pending at this time for longtime Lamar resident, Larry Huddleston.
Larry was born on January 09, 1953 at Eads, Colorado to Max Burnett and Mary Louise (Black) Huddleston and passed away at his home on April 02, 2025 with his family by his side at the age of 72.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Douglas and Rick Huddleston and his niece Kerri Ann Huddleston-Bayne.
Larry is survived by his significant other Pat Johnson of Lamar, CO, children Kyle (Justina) Huddleston of Dunkirk, NY and Shelbie (Garett) Walker of Syracuse, KS, grandchildren Keith Huddleston, Tripp Walker and Kollyns Walker. He is also survived by his siblings Sharon Scott, Mike (Nancy Sutphin) Huddleston and Jerene (Ian) DeBono as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spreading Antlers Golf Course, the Lamar Eagles Lodge and/ or the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
