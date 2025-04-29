Lamar Utilities Board receives first quarter 2025 Financial Statement – announces scholarship winners
Barbara Crimond | Apr 29, 2025 | Comments 0
The Lamar Utilities Board met on April 29, 2025. Purchase orders 630812 through 630834 were approved, which totaled $105,384.35. The largest order was to Bell Lumber and Pole Co for 40-foot, class II wooden poles in the amount of $52,425. Another large order was for Renew Energy Maintenance, LLC in the amount of $30,222.36 for a main bearing flush. Removal of the damaged stack from the old plant cost $7,150, done by Daniels Construction Co, LLC. Payment of bills totaling $646,124.66 was approved. $560,076.35 of this amount was to ARPA.
The first quarter 2025 Financial Statement was provided to board members by Linda Williams, City Clerk. The balance sheet showed no significant changes. Cash is down $37,414 from December and accounts receivable decreased by $272,687. The Income Statement stated that total operating revenue for the month of March is $1,095,438 with operating costs of $838,141, resulting in gross operating income of $257,298. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are taken into consideration, there is a net income for the month of $92,419. Year to date, total operating revenues are $3,466,178 and total operating costs are $2,635,376, resulting in gross operating income of $830,801. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are taken into consideration, there is a net income of $309,227 year to date. The year to date comparison with last year shows that revenues from retail sales are up approximately $124,461 or 4% comparing March 2025 to March 2024. Overall operating expenses are down approximately $264,775 or 9% resulting in a net income of $309,227 for the year.
Superintendent Hourieh’s System Operating Report stated that the wind turbine data from the first quarter of 2025 indicates that the two turbines have generated 2,013.88 MWHs of electricity with an average capacity factor of 31.39%. The wind turbine analysis showed that the 2025 first quarter generation is approximately 11% higher and the capacity factor was approximately 8.25% higher than the same period in 2024. The increase in wind production is due to more wind in 2025. The wind turbine crew has started the sem-annual maintenance and inspection program on all turbines per GE’s guidelines.
The line crew replaced a street light pole that was hit on North Main Street and replaced two 40-foot class II wooden and ductile iron poles on the east and west 25kv circuits.
Hourieh also announced that the 2025 LUB/ARPA scholarship deadline has arrived. This year, a total of 4 completed applications were received for the combined $1,400 scholarship. One was received from Lamar High School, two from McClave, and one from Wiley. The selection committee were given the applications without any identifying information on the applications. This anonymous process has allowed the students to be judged solely on their academic achievements and community support. This year’s winners are:
Lamar High School – Blake Herrera
Wiley High School – Ebony Torrez
McClave High School – Abigail Barr
