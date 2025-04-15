Lamar Utilities Board meeting of April 15, 2025
The Lamar Utilities Board met on April 15, 2025. Board member Jill Bellomy was unable to attend.
The Board approved purchase orders 630741 through 630811 totaling $801,247.48. Transformers were a large item, in the amount of $50,500 and other line material/hardware came to $17,806.50 March’s electricity estimate was $570,137.89 of this total as well. Bills approved for payment totaled $266,263.91.
Bid #2062 was approved in the amount of $52,425 and was awarded to Bell Lumber and Pole, the lowest bidder of 4 bids received. This will be used to replenish stock inventory for 40-foot class 2 western red cedar poles.
Linda Williams presented the December 2024 Financial Report. There were no significant changes to the balance sheet. Cash was up $390,249 from November and accounts receivable increased by $340,191. YTD income statement showed that operating revenues yielded a net income of $185,188. We will print a more in-depth report in a separate article.
Line crews making repairs after storm damage
Superintendent Hourieh’s Operating Report said that the line crew completed the replacement of 17 – 69kv structures that failed during the high wind storm of March 17th. The replacement included new class I ductile iron and steel poles and 115 kv post insulators. Mutual aid was received from the cities of La Junta and Las Animas for these repairs. The crew also replaced 5 wooden poles that were stubbed from the storm with new class II wooden poles. These poles were at different locations of the distribution system. The wind turbine crew will be starting the semi-annual maintenance and inspection program on all 5 wind turbines. Each turbine will be shut down for approximately 8 hours on a calm day so that preventative maintenance can be performed safely per GE’s recommended maintenance program. With 3S Americas on site, the crew completed the annual manlift inspection and adjustments in each turbine. All 5 wind turbines passed inspections.
