Lamar hosts Alzheimer’s caregiver support group
Barbara Crimond | Apr 06, 2025 | Comments 0
Lamar Area Hospice, in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association, is hosting a monthly support group for caregivers of loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
Led by Kelsie Cedeno, the Bereavement Coordinator for Lamar Area Hospice, the support group meets from 3 to 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Hospice, 108 W. Olive St., Lamar.
“Support groups are a safe place for people living with dementia and their care partners to develop a support system, exchange practical information on challenges they’ve faced along with possible solutions, talk through issues and approaches to coping, sharing feelings and needs, and learning about community resources,” said RoseMary Jaramillo, Southern Colorado director for the Alzheimer's Association.
To learn more about the support group, contact Cedeno at 719-336-2100.
There are 91,000 Coloradans among more than seven million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. To learn more about the programs and services provided at no charge by the Alzheimer’s Association, go to www.alz.org or call the Association’s free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
# # #
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: