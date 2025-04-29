Lamar City Council meeting of April 28, 2025
All council members were present for the April 28 Lamar City Council meeting. The Consent Agenda was approved, which included a Fermented Malt and Wine beverage permit for Love’s Country Stores, Inc. There were no persons present at the meeting wishing to address Council during the Audience Participation portion of the meeting. City Treasurer, Kristin Schwartz, said they had received approval for CDS funding for the Phase II portion of the new wastewater treatment plant. CDOT is waiting to proceed with the TAP grant project for sidewalk improvements.
Co-interim City Administrator Manuel Tamez reported on several items. There are a lot of events happening on May 3, the first of which is the Cinco de Mayo event hosted by Lamar Chamber of Commerce at the Enchanted Forest. The event will be held from 11 am to 8 pm. Information is available on the Chamber’s Facebook page. “Music on the Patio” at La Mission Villanueva will be happening – more information is on their Facebook page. The “Hats and Horses Derby Party – Run for the Roses” event will be held from 2-6 pm at the LaMar. All proceeds will benefit the Cornerstone Resource Center. Tickets are $50 per person. There is a concert provided by Greater Than Events, featuring “Tenth Avenue North” at the Community Building. This concert is free and begins at 7 pm, with doors opening at 6 pm. The Lamar Legacy horse sale at LCC will also occur on May 3. The next Common Grounds will be May 7 and will feature the Lamar Public Works Department.
Mayor Crespin said that he and his wife attended last week’s Lamar Police Department meeting in which several awards were presented (see the previous article by The Prowers Journal for details). He said it was a great event and that it was very good to see the officers in their meeting and hear about what they’re working on. He then announced to the public to be aware on Main Street because the officers are starting to stop a lot of people for speeding in an attempt to make the downtown area safer. He said the LPD is being very diligent about this and hopes that people’s habits will change in regard to speeding. The Community Development department has made it’s move to the Senior Center on E. Olive Street and is very busy with marketing and event planning as well as community development projects. The new dog park at North Gateway Park will be launched at 11 am on May 16. There will be giveaway bags to public and “Taco”, the new LPD K9 will be there as well. The Escondido soccer field project is moving along, with the city crews having prepped the ground in anticipation of sod installation later this week or early next week. The Lamar Library has been very busy and is starting their Summer Reading Program soon. People are encouraged to stop by the library to see what events will be happening as well as visiting their Facebook page for more information. City employees have in the past been recognized at Christmas for recognition of milestones reached but the city wants to start announcing these quarterly. Thomas Sanchez, IT for the city was recognized for 25 years of service; Missy Mason, Senior Account Clerk reached 15 years of service; Ryan Cook, Fire Captain, reached 10 years, Cheyenne Dashner, meter reader for Light and Power reached 5 years and Jose Corral with Fire and Ambulance recently completed 5 years of service as well.
In Council reports, Joe Gonzales told Council that the golf course is working on trying to replace garage doors for the cart garages. These are custom-built and one is currently on order from Lowes to see how well it works. They cost $800 each and it is hoped that the LCC Building Trades program can install them. Fertilizing, aerating and sanding have been completed, with the course shut down on April 14 and 15 to get this done. The course will be selling 3 golf carts with Lithium batteries and will be replaced with new gas carts. A new program at the course will be a $100 per year unlimited driving range program. Shalah Mata said the Airport Board met on the 16th and that they are interviewing candidates for the open clerk position. There will also be a vacancy on the board due to a member stepping down. Gerry Jenkins said the Public Safety Board is trying to get traffic to slow down, particularly along Main Street. She said she recently observed 4 cars run the flashing red lights by the middle school as a young girl was trying to cross. David Zavala said the Historic Preservation Board is working on maintaining the structures in Willow Creek Park, particularly the caretaker’s house, the Pike Tower and the stone interior and exterior walls of the park. Brent Bates told Council that Main Street Lamar has an active online and hard copy survey to help guide the strategic planning for the city. The virtual survey is on the MSL Facebook page but they will also have a booth at the Chamber Cinco de Mayo event where people can fill out a hard copy of the survey as well. PEP recently voted in Ron Cook as the new President due to Rick Robbins’ retirement with Lawrence Brase elected as Vice President. There are ESL classes at the Lamar Library on Mondays and Thursdays from 6-8 pm. Interested persons can call Claudia at 719-940-0138. Mayor Crespin said that the Public Safety Building Committee recently met and are looking at hiring a “full service” company – one who does the architect/design portion of the project as well as acting as a general contractor, hiring local subcontractors for the project. The Police and Fire departments are working on their “wish lists” for what they want to see in the building.
Agenda items for the evening included scheduling a public hearing for an Application of Transfer of Ownership/Retail Liquor Store License for Three Gen Investments, LLC dba/A & B Liquor. This was scheduled for May 12. Judge Lane Porter was reappointed for a new two-year term as Municipal Court Judge. His new term will expire April 10, 2027. Aqua-Holics had their lease agreement for kayak and paddleboard rentals at North Gateway Park renewed, with a contract running from May through October. Alyssa Jones was approved for a Facility Lease Agreement with the city to teach pre- and postnatal yoga classes at the Community Building. The city will receive 10% of class fees monthly. Cody Allen of Allen Aviation had his Commercial Lease Agreement Renewal approved for leasing space at the SE Colorado Regional Airport to operate his aviation electronics services. It is a month-to-month lease, with the city receiving $500 monthly. A Memorandum of Understanding between the city and SECED was approved. SECED will supply $10,000 from their DOLA Planning Capacity Grant to help create more affordable housing for the area. Planning and Zoning will meet with Council in a work session on June 9 to discuss city codes regarding townhomes, ADUs and sign codes. The city awarded a bid to JVA for the south Lamar sidewalk improvement project, funded by a CDOT TAP grant. The estimated $3M project will improve sidewalks on Savage Avenue, 8th, 9th and 11th Streets as well as Main Street.
Before adjourning to go into Executive Session, Gerry Jenkins mentioned a phone call she had gotten from a resident concerning speeding vehicles on 6th Street. This led to a discussion among council members about 3 sport bikes who frequently race down Memorial Drive. Joe Gonzales and Brent Bates said they have seen the same 3 bikes repeatedly. Bates said the bikes are unloaded from a white Chevy truck almost daily in the early to mid afternoon and race at a very high speed. Citizens with any information about this are urged to contact the Lamar Police Department at 719-336-3977. Officers will take information from each call and take action to cite/arrest the riders if possible.
The next City Council meeting will be Monday, May 12th at 7 pm.
