Lamar Chamber Honkers visit Fog Town in Lamar for a honking
Barbara Crimond | Apr 16, 2025 | Comments 0
Left to right: Cheryl Preisser, Ashley Roseberry, owners Kelly Cline, James Cline, TaNisha Graham and Ashly Melgosa. Kneeling in front is Shellann Bastian.
The Lamar Chamber Honkers recently visited Fog Town for a honking. Fog Town is owned by James and Kelly Cline and is located at 104 S. Main St, adjacent to the Main Street Shoppe (also owned by the Clines). Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday and Saturday 10 am to 8 pm. They offer a large variety of vaping and alternative smoking products, nicotine gum and patches. Shoppers must be 21 years or older to shop. They can be reached at 719-691-2299.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Featured
About the Author: