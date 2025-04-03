Lamar Chamber Honkers honk Tavern 1301
The Lamar Chambers Honkers recently honked Tavern 1301 in Lamar on April 3, 2025. Tavern 1301 is owned by Ezra (chef and owner) Guiterrez and Jenna Zimbelman-Guiterrez; EJ and Renee Carpenter and Ron Nolde. Located at 1301 N. Main Street inside the Historic Cow Palace Inn, the Tavern is open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm. The Cow Palace Inn has a 24 hour front desk and recently remodeled rooms and suites with modern amenities.
In addition to beautiful rooms and suites in the Inn, the Tavern offers unique and delicious dishes unlike anything else in the area. Every Saturday, prime rib is on the menu. Wednesdays offer half-off bottles of wine. They also offer off-site catering and have meeting rooms available.
They can be reached at 719-691-6166 (Tavern 1301) and 719-691-6167 (Cow Palace Inn). Visit them on Instagram (tavern1301.lamar) (historiccowpalace) and on Facebook (Tavern1301) (Historic Cow Palace Inn).
Pictured, front row left to right: Honker Cheryl Preisser, Tavern 1301 employees Brent Bates, Tami Crockett, and Allen Satra, Honker Ashly Melgosa and Chamber Director Hillary Perales. Back row left to right: Employee Thomas Sargent, owners Jenna Zimbelman-Guiterrez and Ezra Guiterrez
