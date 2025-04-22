Lamar Chamber Honkers honk Pica Dulce by Shai

Left to right: Honker Shellan Bastian, owner Sharina Whatley, and Honker Ashly Melgosa

Pica Dulce by Shai is a new business located at 1109 E. Olive St.  Their phone number is 710-940-2568.  Owned by Sharina Whatley, Pica Dulce by Shai is a family-run food truck offering both Mexican and American food, cheesecake cups of different flavors, and spicy candy among other tasty treats.  They are open Tuesday through Saturday – hours vary.   Customers are encouraged to visit their Facebook page to keep updated with hours and specials added to the menu.

By: Barbara Crimond

