Lamar Chamber Honkers honk Pica Dulce by Shai
Barbara Crimond | Apr 22, 2025 | Comments 0
Left to right: Honker Shellan Bastian, owner Sharina Whatley, and Honker Ashly Melgosa
Pica Dulce by Shai is a new business located at 1109 E. Olive St. Their phone number is 710-940-2568. Owned by Sharina Whatley, Pica Dulce by Shai is a family-run food truck offering both Mexican and American food, cheesecake cups of different flavors, and spicy candy among other tasty treats. They are open Tuesday through Saturday – hours vary. Customers are encouraged to visit their Facebook page to keep updated with hours and specials added to the menu.
