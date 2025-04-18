Kathryn Jeanette McCracken – May 2, 1941 – April 16, 2025
Services for Holly, Colorado resident, Kathy McCracken will be held at the Holly Methodist Church, in Holly, Colorado on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow at the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 21, 2025 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
Kathryn Jeanette McCracken was born May 2, 1941 in Syracuse, Kansas. She died peacefully in her Holly, Colorado home surrounded by her family on April 16, 2025 from her battle with cancer.
Kathy found love with Butch McCracken of Holly. Even though Butch was 2 hours late for their first date, they were joined in marriage on August 21, 1960, they were married for 63 years. By the way, Kathy proposed to Butch. After Butch graduated college, he and Kathy moved back to take over the family farm south of Holly. They built a wonderful life raising four kids. While enduring many early mornings, long nights, irrigation wells, wheat farming, school activities, all of this led to many wonderful memories and life experiences. After 32 years of living and working on the farm they built a home in 1992 in Holly. They retired from farming in 2006.
Kathy enjoyed camping with Butch, they were active with the Sagebrush Sam’s Camping Club. Their joy for camping took them across many states with family and friends. For many years they spent their winters in Port Aransas, Texas and Arizona. Recently they bought a home in Apache Junction, Arizona. They enjoyed many winters together on the college campus for senior citizens, enjoying happy hours, some including bonfires.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John “Butch” McCracken; parents, George and Marion Kilgore; and brother-in-law, Jim Akers. She is survived by her four children, Denice (Dale) Seufer of Holly, Colorado and their two children, Chelsey (Scott) Moore of Van Alstyne, Texas and Brandon (Whitney) Seufer of Holly, Colorado; Steven (Dianne) McCracken of Fleming, Colorado and their two children, Shianne (Anthony) Megel of Cresson, Texas and Shelby (Ashley) McCracken of Lipan, Texas; Kevin (Rene) McCracken of Syracuse, Kansas and their three children, Cory (Kim) McCracken of Derby, Kansas, Heidi (Blake) Mackey of Sharon Springs, Kansas, and Zach (Susie) McCracken of Piper, Kansas; Kenneth (Julie) McCracken of Liberty Hill, Texas and their daughter, Jessica McCracken of Liberty Hill, Texas; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Delores Akers of Overland Park, Kansas and her two children and grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Methodist Church, Holly Fire and Ambulance or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
