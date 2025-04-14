James Duarte – May 18, 1945 – April 12, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 14, 2025 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Granada, Colorado resident, James Duarte will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Jesus Christ Church with Pastor Jose Varela officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
Visitation for James will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Jesus Christ Church.
James was born on May 18, 1945 at Granada, Colorado to Abraham and Carmen (Ortega) Duarte and passed away on April 12, 2025 at his home in Granada at the age of 79 with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son David James Siegman, daughter Teresa Moya-Martinez and siblings Katherine Guerrero, Anita Buchanan, Guadalupe Duarte, Raymond Duarte, Sabino Duarte and Alec Duarte.
James is survived by his wife Rosa Duarte of the family home in Granada, children Jewell (Mario) Duarte-Talavera of Fort Stockton, TX, James (Paulina) Duarte of Aurora, CO, Jonathan Duarte of Aurora, CO, Gustavo (Dolly) Moya of Meadow, TX and Jose Luis (Mariana) Moya of Meadow, TX, grandchildren Mia Duarte, Mila Duarte, Julissa Talavera, Mario Talavera, Alicia Chacon, Josias Duarte, Alejandro Moya, Ruben Moya, Jose Luis Moya, Jr., Hector Martinez, Manuel Moya and Jessenia Villela and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Jesse Duarte of Lamar, CO and Stella Esquibel of Granada, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James Duarte Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
