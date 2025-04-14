Harlem Wizards return to Lamar on April 24 at LCC gym
Barbara Crimond | Apr 14, 2025 | Comments 0
The world-famous Harlem Wizards return to Lamar on April 24, 2025. Presented by the Southeast Shrine Club, the event promises to be full of fun and excitement, as the Wizards showcase their phenomenal basketball skills against the local SE Roadrunners team, who gave them a run for their money at last year’s event. This year, the game will be held in the Lamar Community College gymnasium. Doors open at 5:30 pm with the game beginning at 7:00 pm.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.harlemwizards.com/tickets/lamar or at the door. Advance ticket prices are $12 for students and $15 for general admission. Reserved seats are available for $25 and courtside seats for $40. Door prices for tickets are $15 for students and $18 for general admission.
