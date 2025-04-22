City Sales and Use Tax March 2025 – increase of 5.62% over 2024’s March report
Barbara Crimond | Apr 22, 2025 | Comments 0
February Sales and Use Tax Collected in March 2025
|2025
|2024
|Difference 2024 to 2025
|% of Difference
|City Sales Tax Collected (3%)
|$358,690.09
|$323,839.56
|$34,850.53
|10.76%
|Use Tax Collected
|$29,081.76
|$43,440.70
|-$14,358.94
|-33.05%
|Other Collections (penalties, interest,licences, A/Rs)
|$1,677.77
|$1,456.97
|$220.80
|15.15%
|TOTAL SALES/USE TAX COLLECTIONS
|$389,449.62
|$368,737.23
|$20,712.39
|5.62%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$10,469.52
|$10,315.67
Year to Date
Sales & Use Tax Collected January – March 2025
|2025
|2024
|Difference 2024 to 2025
|% of Difference
|City Sales Tax Collected (3%)
|$1,268,087.65
|$1,208,314.95
|$59,772.70
|4.95%
|Use Tax Collected
|$114,499.41
|$97,151.19
|$17,348.22
|17.86%
|Other Collections (penalties, interest, licenses, A/Rs)
|$9,623.31
|$16,159.23
|-$6,535.92
|-40.45%
|TOTAL SALES/USE TAX COLLECTIONS
|$1,392,210.37
|$1,321,625.37
|$70,585.00
|5.34%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$36,060.42
|$37,328.54
Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison By Category
Sales & Use Tax Collected in March 2025
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|$15,932.47
|$16,672.86
|$15,384.86
|Building Materials
|$14,018.91
|$17,751.69
|$10,301.21
|Clothing & Shoes/Dept. Stores
|$100,840.28
|$137,348.81
|$130,797.55
|Convenience Stores/Gas stations
|$15,187.34
|$24,961.06
|$26,903.96
|All business/electricity
|$20,630.91
|$32,079.04
|$44,112.36
|Furniture/Appliances/Electronics
|$3,478.70
|$4,160.20
|$5,889.73
|Grocery Stores
|$24,912.00
|$25,195.03
|$23,312.49
|Hotels/Motels
|$9,385.20
|$13,244.56
|$9,697.81
|Liquor Stores/Bars
|$8,102.00
|$7,743.00
|$7,245.00
|Manufacturing
|$102.89
|$29.03
|$23.06
|Other Retail/All other
|$76,760.47
|$41,060.90
|$36,178.95
|Restaurants
|$36,769.97
|$41,676.42
|$43,282.32
Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category
Sales & Use Tax Collected January through March 2025
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|$50,070.10
|$51,394.76
|$49,335.04
|Building Materials
|$54,976.28
|$51,913.06
|$43,604.02
|Clothing & Shoes/Dept. Stores
|$353,934.87
|$475,590.91
|$473,032.55
|Convenience Stores/Gas stations
|$49,364.11
|$78,643.80
|$84,891.14
|All business/electricity
|$75,761.53
|$129,609.17
|$139,641.34
|Furniture/Appliances/Electronics
|$24,267.38
|$22,054.05
|$30,224.28
|Grocery Stores
|$76,115.99
|$84,453.16
|$76,228.21
|Hotels/Motels
|$28,925.04
|$42,192.09
|$32,193.88
|Liquor Stores/Bars
|$31,903.00
|$29,842.00
|$299,037.07
|Manufacturing
|$3,589.60
|$9,654.15
|$5,820.98
|Other Retail/All other
|$350,780.46
|$214,018.15
|$191,652.29
|Restaurants
|$107,859.63
|$127,896.19
|$133,642.04
# # #
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Featured
About the Author: