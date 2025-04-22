City Sales and Use Tax March 2025 – increase of 5.62% over 2024’s March report

February Sales and Use Tax Collected in March 2025

 

  2025 2024 Difference 2024 to 2025 % of Difference
City Sales Tax Collected (3%) $358,690.09 $323,839.56 $34,850.53 10.76%
Use Tax Collected $29,081.76 $43,440.70 -$14,358.94 -33.05%
Other Collections (penalties, interest,licences, A/Rs) $1,677.77 $1,456.97 $220.80 15.15%
TOTAL SALES/USE TAX COLLECTIONS $389,449.62 $368,737.23 $20,712.39 5.62%
Vendor’s Commission $10,469.52 $10,315.67    

 

Year to Date

Sales & Use Tax Collected January – March 2025

  2025 2024 Difference 2024 to 2025 % of Difference
City Sales Tax Collected (3%) $1,268,087.65 $1,208,314.95 $59,772.70 4.95%
Use Tax Collected $114,499.41 $97,151.19 $17,348.22 17.86%
Other Collections (penalties, interest, licenses, A/Rs) $9,623.31 $16,159.23 -$6,535.92 -40.45%
TOTAL SALES/USE TAX COLLECTIONS $1,392,210.37 $1,321,625.37 $70,585.00 5.34%
Vendor’s Commission $36,060.42 $37,328.54    

 

Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison By Category

Sales & Use Tax Collected in March 2025

  2023 2024 2025
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair $15,932.47 $16,672.86 $15,384.86
Building Materials $14,018.91 $17,751.69 $10,301.21
Clothing & Shoes/Dept. Stores $100,840.28 $137,348.81 $130,797.55
Convenience Stores/Gas stations $15,187.34 $24,961.06 $26,903.96
All business/electricity $20,630.91 $32,079.04 $44,112.36
Furniture/Appliances/Electronics $3,478.70 $4,160.20 $5,889.73
Grocery Stores $24,912.00 $25,195.03 $23,312.49
Hotels/Motels $9,385.20 $13,244.56 $9,697.81
Liquor Stores/Bars $8,102.00 $7,743.00 $7,245.00
Manufacturing $102.89 $29.03 $23.06
Other Retail/All other $76,760.47 $41,060.90 $36,178.95
Restaurants $36,769.97 $41,676.42 $43,282.32

 

 

Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category

Sales & Use Tax Collected January through March 2025

  2023 2024 2025
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair $50,070.10 $51,394.76 $49,335.04
Building Materials $54,976.28 $51,913.06 $43,604.02
Clothing & Shoes/Dept. Stores $353,934.87 $475,590.91 $473,032.55
Convenience Stores/Gas stations $49,364.11 $78,643.80 $84,891.14
All business/electricity $75,761.53 $129,609.17 $139,641.34
Furniture/Appliances/Electronics $24,267.38 $22,054.05 $30,224.28
Grocery Stores $76,115.99 $84,453.16 $76,228.21
Hotels/Motels $28,925.04 $42,192.09 $32,193.88
Liquor Stores/Bars $31,903.00 $29,842.00 $299,037.07
Manufacturing $3,589.60 $9,654.15 $5,820.98
Other Retail/All other $350,780.46 $214,018.15 $191,652.29
Restaurants $107,859.63 $127,896.19 $133,642.04

