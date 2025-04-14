Betty L. Hawkins – March 13, 1922 – April 5, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Apr 14, 2025
Funeral services for Betty Hawkins will be held at Lamar Christian Church at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 18, 2025 with Pastor Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. To honor Betty’s love of hats, ladies in attendance are encouraged to wear their favorite.
Betty L. Hawkins was born on March 13, 1922 in Newton, Pennsylvania to John and Della (Errett) Derr. She passed away on April 5, 2025 at Holly Nursing Care Center in Holly, Colorado at the age of 101.
Betty and her siblings were raised by their loving parents and attended school in Pennsylvania.
Betty married Charles Hawkins on April 26, 1945 in Pennsylvania and moved to the flat plains of Colorado. Charles and Betty built their life together in Caddoa. They had three rambunctious boys, Chuck, Jim, and Joe, followed by little sister, Barbara.
Betty was mostly a homemaker but occasionally, she would run the mail route while Charles worked on the construction of John Martin dam.
Charles and Betty enjoyed camping and fishing. Betty enjoyed hosting family Christmas, baking, and her cinnamon rolls were everyone’s favorite. Betty found delight with all of her different clubs and organizations, especially Eastern Star and Red Hat Society.
Charles and Betty moved from Caddoa to the Legacy when they needed a little more help with care and then to Holly Nursing Care Center as their health began to decline.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Wertz; son, Joseph (Gail) Hawkins; daughter-in-law, Linda Hawkins; nine grandchildren, Charlotte (Bryan) Herrera, Shelby (Justin) Homm, Aaron (Darcie) Wertz, Jeff (Leslie) Hawkins, Lisa Harvey (Jon Littler), Chad (Jennifer) Hawkins, Amy Allen, Justin (Julie) Hawkins, and Brandi (Mike) French; twenty great grandchildren; and many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cora Schwanz in August who was 102; sons, Jim Hawkins and Chuck Hawkins; son-in-law, Steve Wertz; grandson-in-law, Todd Harvey; and close friend, Den Kusaka.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Christian Church or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052.
