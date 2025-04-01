Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail will place new trail marker near Big Timbers on April 17
EDITOR’S NOTE: This release reflects a change in date from a previously posted news release concerning this. The event was previously scheduled for April 5. It was rescheduled due to potential weather issues on the 5th.
The Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail will be placing a new trail marker showing where the Original historic Santa Fe Trail follows along Hwy 196 just north of Big Timbers Museum and connects to Hwy 50/287. This new sign displays a map of the Santa Fe Trail to visitors where they are upon the trail. The event will be held on Saturday, April 17th at 11 am at the west parking lot of the Big Timbers Museum.
The Bent’s Fort Chapter is called the Mountain Branch. It starts east of Coolidge, KS and moves west through Colorado to Raton, NM. This branch is only part of the 800 mile trail. It’s mission is to preserve, mark and educate everyone on the history of the Santa Fe Trail that is now over 200 years old.
Thousands walked, rode, and camped along the historic Santa Fe Trail between 1821-1880. With the help of BFC officers and members, the Bent’s Fort Chapter was able to get permission from the Prowers County Commissioners and assistance from the Museum Curator Jake Rogers and the facts of the trail’s location from Carol Hedge.
Come out on April 17th and be a part of history being celebrated and take a walk down the Historic Santa Fe Trail where legends once roamed.
