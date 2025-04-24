Archie Lyle Cloud, Jr. – February 24, 1942 – April 16, 2025
Born on February 24, 1942, in El Dorado, KS, to Archie Lyle Sr. and Juliana (Judy) Cloud, Archie was the eldest of three siblings. He spent his formative years in various parts of Arkansas and Kansas.
On January 30, 1971, Archie married Teresa Ann, and together they raised three children, two daughters and a son. A proud veteran, Archie served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, including deployments in Vietnam, Newfoundland, and Korea, ultimately retiring at the Air Force Academy.
After retirement, Archie and his family settled in Kit Carson, CO, where he took great pride in his children’s achievements, from the Cheyenne County Fair and Rodeo Queen and Princess program, 4-H projects to their sports and academics. He was a constant presence in their lives, celebrating their successes and supporting them in all endeavors.
Archie was also immensely proud of the business his wife built from the ground up, often assisting her with deliveries to wherever Teresa needed as he loved to go.
The joy of Archie’s life came from his five grandchildren, whom he cherished deeply. He made it a point to engage in their interests, attend their events, and create lasting memories, from swim meets, to fishing to plays and beyond.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jay B Cloud in 1988. He is survived by his beloved wife Teresa, residing in Kit Carson, CO; sister Juleen McGrath from De Moines, IA; daughter Crystal Wong (husband Sam and children Robert Paul, Thomas, and Kaylien) from Tracy, CA; son Robert Cloud from Kit Carson, CO; daughter Robin Megel (husband Marc and children Elli and Chase) from Mooresville, NC; along with many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Archie’s honor.
Archie’s legacy of patriotism, love, pride, and devotion will continue to inspire all who knew him.
Private graveside services were held in the Kit Carson Cemetery. Memorial contributions should be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Brown Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
