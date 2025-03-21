Jose Robert “Joe” Montoya
Mar 21, 2025
Jose Robert “Joe” Montoya – July 1, 1946 – March 20, 2025
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Jose Robert “Joe” Montoya will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joe Parlingayan’S.S.S. as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment with full Military Honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section.
Per Robert’s request there will be no visitation.
Robert was born on July 1, 1946 at Bernalillo, New Mexico to Jesus Maria and Rebecca (Segura) Montoya and passed away on March 20, 2025 at his home in Lamar at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by his wife Flora Montoya, his parents and siblings Rafaelita Ortega, Anita Gonzales, Joe Bernabe and Paulino Montoya.
Robert is survived by his sister Mary Salazar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
