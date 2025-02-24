Zonta Club taking orders for its 2025 “Rose Day” – deadline to order roses is March 3
Zonta Club of Prowers County is again selling yellow roses in celebration of International Women’s Day, which is March 8th. This day is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, The gift of a rose is a way for people to give tribute to those women who have inspired or empowered them and to honor the work that they do every day to make the world a better place. The yearly sale is a huge project for the local club, as the proceeds from the sale of roses are used to provide scholarships for young women in our area. Zonta members work behind the scenes on the project before the beautiful and fragrant flowers find their way to the lucky recipients – not only do they actively sell the roses throughout Prowers County, they also prep the roses, address each delivery card and sort the correct number of roses for each business or person on the delivery route. Correct phone numbers and addresses on the orders are necessary to make sure the deliveries to that special someone run smoothly.
Last year, the club sold 1,600 roses, raising $5,600 for scholarship funding. The deadline to order roses this year is Monday, March 3. Roses will be delivered on Monday, March 10. Price for the roses remains at $6 per rose. Roses can be purchased from Zonta member Linda Hawkins, owner of Flower Boutique in Lamar, located at 216 S. Main Street. All roses must be paid for by cash or check only. Deliveries will be made to Lamar, Wiley, McClave, Granada, and Holly.
Show your appreciation to those important women in your life with the gift of a rose and help support a good cause at the same time! Zonta club members want to extend their appreciation to all of the individuals and businesses that support this community-based fundraiser, to improve the education and status of local women.
