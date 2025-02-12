Tina Musick – August 21, 1961 – February 7, 2025
A memorial celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident Tina Musick will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, February 21, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol.
Tina was born on August 21, 1961 at Lamar, Colorado to James Robert and Violet Rose (Kissell) Vagher and passed away on February 07, 2025 at Memorial Hospital with her family by her side at the age of 64.
She is preceded in death by her son Jesse Davey Musick, her parents, brother Pete Appel and her uncle John Henry Vagher.
Tina is survived by her significant other Guy Carter, daughter Michelle Musick-Jackman, grandson Rilley Jackman all of Lamar, CO, her step-children Nick (Bryana) Carter and Nicole Carter and her step-grandson Cooper Carter all of Lamar, CO. She is also survived by her siblings Diana (Tim) Patty, Peter Vagher, Jim (Eva) Vagher, Joe Vagher, Don Vagher and Beth Stevenson and Gary Silvey as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SECCI either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
