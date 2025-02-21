Tammra Repshire – June 13, 1976 – February 17, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Feb 21, 2025 | Comments 0
Funeral Services will be held for Lamar, Colorado resident, Tammra Repshire will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2025 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Tammra Ann Repshire passed away at Prowers Medical Center on February 17, 2025 at the age of 48. She was born June 13, 1976 in Scott City, Kansas to Larry and Nancy (Osborn) Repshire.
Tammra loved being outside, doing yard work, and being with her dogs and daughter. She was kind, caring, loving, and a great mom and friend. Tammra never knew a stranger and would great everyone with her infectious smile. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Tammra is survived by her daughter, Darian Repshire and mother, Nancy Repshire both of Lamar, Colorado; many other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Repshire.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: