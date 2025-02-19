Shea L. Johnson – June 4, 1981 – February 16, 2025
Feb 19, 2025
The life of Shea L. Johnson of Eads, CO will be honored on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at the Haswell Community Building in Haswell, CO beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Haswell Cemetery. Shea was born on June 4, 1981 in Glenwood Springs, CO to Floyd and Billie Rimbert Cordova and passed away following her courageous battle with cancer on February 16, 2025 in Denver, CO.
Shea is survived by her three children: Brenden Reifschneider, Justin Johnson and Jessalynn Johnson, by her mother Billie Cordova of Eads, 4 sisters: Markita (Robert) McKamie, Rhonda (Jim) Nielson, Danette (Brad) Schelegel, Jennifer (Kurtis) King; 4 brothers: Bill Harris, JC (Meredith) Cordova, Cody (Riki) Cordova and Brandon (Stephanie) Cordova. Shea is preceded in death by her father Floyd Cordova.
Memorial contributions should be made to the Shea Cordova Memorial Fund in c/o GN Bank; Box 847; Eads, CO 81036 for the benefit of her children. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com . Brown Funeral Home in Eads has been entrusted with Shea’s final arrangements.
