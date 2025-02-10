Sharlleen Ruth Swisher – March 24, 1939 – February 9, 2025
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Sharlleen R. Swisher will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at the Sheridan Lake Bible Church. Interment will follow at the Sheridan Lake Cemetery.
Sharlleen Ruth Jensen Swisher was born on March 24, 1939 at Pueblo, Colorado to Charles Herman and Ruth Arville (Siefford) Jensen. She went to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 9, 2025 with her family by her side at the age of 85.
Sharlleen was married to Richard Cartwright in 1959 and of this marriage two children were born, Rodney Cartwright Swisher and Marsha Ann Cartwright Swisher. After the dissolution of this marriage, Sharrlleen and Robert Cleo Swisher were united in marriage in 1964 residing on a farm in Sheridan Lake, Colorado. Of this union two children were born Teresa Earlene Swisher and Raymond Clifford Swisher and moved to town in 1969.
Sharlleen found joy in caring for her children, family and farm animals. She was active in the Sheridan Lake Bible Church, woman’s group, Awana’s, 4-H Sewing, sewed/quilted, crafting, and she loved being outside. She worked at Wheatland Café while also driving school bus. She loved children and even babysat local children through the years. During the years she made over 30 quilts, mostly for family and grandkids but enjoyed the special ones for friends.
Sharlleen and Robert divorced in 1999 and she moved back to Lamar, Colorado in 2000. During her years in Lamar she became active in the Senior Center where classic country swing music could be enjoyed while playing cards and marbles. The music group took her on many road trips to Lakin and Scott City, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, significant other Charles Morgan, Aunt Erma Goodman and Robert Swisher.
Sharlleen is survived by her children Rodney Swisher of Holly, CO, Marsha Ann Myers of Lamar, CO, Teresa Earlene (Lonnie) Matthews of Lakin, KS and Raymond Clifford Swisher of Syracuse, KS, honorary son Eric Krenkowski of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Heather Swisher of Fort Morgan, CO, Elizabeth (Marshall) Cox of Scott City, KS, Erika Rice of Rolla, MO, Rebecca (Colton) Harris of Lakin, KS, Travis Matthews of Lakin, KS, Tiffany Carroll, Lilia McMillan of Unicol, TN and great-grandchildren Gregory (MaKayla) Tidquist of Scott City, KS, Shasta ( Caden Mulvaney) Hope of Fargo, ND, Lane and Casey Cox both of Scott City, KS, Ruby Hills and Max Hills of Rolla, MO, Blake Matthews, Sapphire, Joseph and Joshua Harris of Lakin, KS . She always enjoyed each one and remembered each birthday. She is also survived by her siblings Marie (Walt) Wooten of Russellville, AR and Norma Jean (Pete) Bezona of Syracuse, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends. She will be missed by many.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
