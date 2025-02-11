Lamar RE-2 meeting of February 10, 2025
School Board members Travis Hall and Shannon O’Bryan were not present at the February 10 meeting. A thank-you note from LEAP staff and students. There were no visitors wishing to talk to the board. There were no reports given other than an update from Superintendent Dr. Krug who said the stadium project still has a few “punchlist” items they are working on, all of which are minor. It was announced that the Parkview Career Fair has been moved to March 4 from 8:30 am to noon. There will be multiple stations for students to rotate through for 15-minute presentations which will take place throughout the building as well as in the parking lot.
The board heard updates from Brandon Adamson, Lamar Middle School Principal, Greg Eddy, Lamar High School Principal and Rachel Dunning with the Lincoln Alternative School program. Adamson spoke about the school’s science fair and had a student present who showed the board her project which studied the mummification process using a frog. The 7th grade class recently studied Egypt and this project tied into that. The Regional Science Fair has been moved to Thursday, February 20. Adamson also said the school’s Student Council has been active, holding two dances and completing a makeover of the teacher lounge as a winter break project.
Mr. Eddy shared the school’s Career Pathway Survey results with the board. Students were given an opportunity to rank which subjects were of most interest to them in two areas. The first are of interest got the most “votes” in Architecture and Construction, followed by Criminal Justice. Other areas of interest included Engineering and Technology, Finance, Agriculture, Human Services and Hospitality and Food Production. The second area of interest was led by Hospitality and Food Production. The purpose of the survey was to determine what, if any, new courses should be offered. Due to the level of interest, the school will be offering a level 2 to their Construction Trades class for next year to focus on Electrical and Plumbing basics. He mentioned that several LHS students have enrolled in the LCC construction trades program as well. Other new courses for next year will be a Nutrition and Wellness class, a Computer Technology class to integrate with the current Electronics Technology class, an Introduction to Physics class and an Introduction to CNA class due to interest in the nursing field.
Rachel Dunning told the board that 10 students recently graduated from the LEAP program and some have gone on to LCC for further studies. The school had a Family Night and has plans for two more. The school is holding a 10-week Cooking Skills class which students overwhelmingly asked for. It will be held for two hours every Tuesday, with help from the CSU Extension office. Board members expressed thanks to the program for being able to give students a second chance as well as an alternative to classroom learning.
Study travel trips for the LMS Gifted and Talented students to Challenger Learning Center April 2, LHS Notable, Choir and Band students to Elitch Park on May 10, LHS seniors and juniors to Fort Hays Tech. Northwest on March 5, and LHS Knowledge Bowl to state in Greeley on March 16-18 were approved. The board approved the purchase of a 2025 Ford Transit Van AWD from Tri-County Ford. There is a long lead time associated with this purchase, but in the interim the district plans to use an existing 14-passenger bus while they wait for the new van. Another bid for same had a shorter lead time but the board decided they’d like to keep the purchase local with Tri-County.
