Judy E. Heath – October 20, 1946 – February 5, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Feb 08, 2025 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Hartman, Colorado resident, Judy Heath will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Travis Walker of the Wiley United Methodist Church officiating.
Judy was born on October 20, 1946 at Syracuse, Kansas to Edwin B. and Helen Marie (Smith) Seal and passed away on February 05, 2025 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 78 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Richard Heath.
Judy is survived by her children Milene (John) Benson of Hartman, CO, Tammey Bingham and Mark (Dawn) Bingham all of Pueblo, CO, grandchildren Kord (Trenda) Benson, Kleat Benson, Bailey Bingham, Britteny Filbeck and Branndon Filbeck and great-grandchildren Ross Benson, James Benson, Catalina Bingham, Braydon Mitchell, Bentley Mitchell, Macie-Jo Bush, Sawyer Filbeck, Huntleigh Filbeck and Haisleigh Filbeck. She is also survived by her siblings Darlene Hawkins of Wellford, SC and Darrell (Alice) Seal of Grand Junction, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Judy Heath Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
