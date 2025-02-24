January 2025 Chickens and Eggs report
Barbara Crimond | Feb 24, 2025 | Comments 0
MONTHLY CHICKENS AND EGGS – JANUARY 2025
COLORADO
Colorado egg production during January 2025 totaled 47.3 million eggs, up 13 percent from December 2024 but down 61 percent from
January 2024 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The
average number of layers on hand in January 2025 was 2.08 million, up 14 percent from December 2024 but down 53 percent from last
year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,264 eggs, down 17 percent from last year.
UTAH
Utah egg production during January 2025 totaled 166.4 million eggs, down 6 percent from December 2024, and down 1 percent from
January 2024 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The
average number of layers on hand during January 2025 was 6.25 million, down 2 percent from December 2024, and down 5 percent
from last year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,661 eggs, down less than one half a percent from last year.
UNITED STATES
United States egg production totaled 8.86 billion during January 2025, down 4 percent from last year. Production included 7.57 billion
table eggs, and 1.30 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.20 billion were broiler-type and 100 million were eggtype. The total number of
layers during January 2025 averaged 363 million, down 4 percent from last year. January egg production per 100 layers was 2,440 eggs,
down slightly from January 2024.
All layers in the United States on February 1, 2025 totaled 357 million, down 5 percent from last year. The 357 million layers consisted
of 292 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 61.9 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 3.92 million
layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on February 1, 2025, averaged 78.9 eggs per 100 layers, up slightly from
February 1, 2024.
Egg-type chicks hatched during January 2025 totaled 56.4 million, up 6 percent from January 2023. Eggs in incubators totaled 55.9
million on February 1, 2025, up 7 percent from a year ago.
Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 200 thousand during January
2025, down 3 percent from January 2023.
For the full copy of Chickens and Eggs report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov. For state specific questions, please contact the following
State Statisticians at 1-800-392-3202.
Colorado – Rodger Ott
Utah – John Hilton
Filed Under: Agriculture • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: