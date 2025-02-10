Janie Miller – April 17, 1950 – February 9, 2025
A celebration of life memorial service for former Lamar, Colorado resident, currently of Walsh, Colorado will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Darren Stroh of the Lamar First Baptist Church officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Per Janie’s request cremation will take place.
Janie was born on April 17, 1950 at Lamar, Colorado to Hobert Lee and Doris Irene (Harris) Mickey and passed away on February 9, 2025 at the Walsh Healthcare Center at the age of 74.
She is preceded in death by her parents and great-granddaughter Josie Birt.
Janie is survived by her children James (Heather) Miller of Gardner, KS and David (Carla) Mickey of Lamar, CO, grandchildren David (Jessica) Birt, Dakota (Kanisha) Birt, Gaven Miller, Trevor Miller and Alayna Miller and great-grandchildren Cameron Birt, Danika Birt, Beau Birt, Aleah Birt, Mary Birt, Adley Birt and Clover Birt. She is also survived by her siblings Roger (Catherine) Williams of Nebraska and Judy Classen of Kansas as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
