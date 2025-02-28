Holly Saddle Club hosting gymkhana on March 8
Barbara Crimond | Feb 28, 2025 | Comments 0
The Holly Saddle Club is having a gymkhana Saturday March 8 at 1:30 pm and Sunday, March 23 at 2:00 pm in the outdoor arena at the Holly Fairgrounds. Exhibition barrels, Barrels, Flags, and Polebending. Ages: Leadline, 7 & under, 8 to 13, and 14 and over. In case of inclement weather Text or call before you haul. LeeAnna Moore 620.451.0946, Pat Miller 719.688.0757 or Terry Howland 719.691.5904
