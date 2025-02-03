Holly Saddle Club gymkhana/fun days February 8 and February 22

| Feb 03, 2025 | Comments 0

Holly Saddle Club gymkhana/fun days Saturday, February 8 and Saturday February 22 at 1:30 pm at the Holly fairgrounds.

Barrels, poles, flag race.  Ages: Leadline, 7 & under, 8- 13, 14 & over.  $3 per event. Exhibition barrel racers  $5 per run.

If weather is bad, call before you haul.  LeeAnna Moore 620.451.0946, Pat Miller 719.688.0757 or Terry Howland 719.691.5904.

Filed Under: EventsFeaturedRecreationSports

About the Author: