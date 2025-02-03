Holly Saddle Club gymkhana/fun days February 8 and February 22
Holly Saddle Club gymkhana/fun days Saturday, February 8 and Saturday February 22 at 1:30 pm at the Holly fairgrounds.
Barrels, poles, flag race. Ages: Leadline, 7 & under, 8- 13, 14 & over. $3 per event. Exhibition barrel racers $5 per run.
If weather is bad, call before you haul. LeeAnna Moore 620.451.0946, Pat Miller 719.688.0757 or Terry Howland 719.691.5904.
