Golden Plains Insurance announces 2025 $2,000 educational scholarship
Barbara Crimond | Feb 12, 2025 | Comments 0
Golden Plains Insurance takes pride in unveiling its annual scholarship initiative for the academic year 2025-2026. This scholarship, valued at $2,000, aims to support a promising high school graduate from the class of 2025 who aspires to pursue higher education, be it in academic or vocational fields, with a particular emphasis on those intending to major in agriculture-related disciplines.
Prospective applicants can obtain application forms from any of our four offices located in Lamar at 311 S 5th Street, Springfield at 27925 US Hwy 287, Rocky Ford at 17500 Co Rd Y, and Walsh at 508 N Colorado Street. Additionally, the application is accessible on our website, www.goldenplainsinsurance.com. Completed applications may be submitted via mail to teresa.chamberlain@goldenplainsinsurance.com or in-person at any of our offices between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The deadline for submission is Friday, April 18, 2025.
As we eagerly anticipate receiving applications from local students, we are always interested to learn about their achievements and future aspirations. The competition for these scholarships is consistently strong, and we find great joy in supporting the educational endeavors of deserving students.
With four offices strategically located in southeast Colorado, Golden Plains Insurance operates as an Independent Insurance Agency. Leveraging an extensive portfolio of insurance products and working with multiple underwriters, we are committed to securing the best coverage at competitive values for our clients, emphasizing our dedication to the community we serve.
